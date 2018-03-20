Lindsay Lohan Pivots To Law As The Face Of Lawyer.com

Lindsay Lohan has a new — and unexpected — gig as the new spokeswoman for Lawyer.com, a data base of sorts for all your legal service needs. According to the site, the movie star/makeup mogul will spend the next year promoting the site across her social platforms through campaigns and fun (well, as fun as legal-related content can be) videos. Additionally, she'll help brainstorm ways to improve outreach and the site's overall functionality.
It's comical to think of Lohan dishing out legal advice, especially since she has quite the, erm, colorful past with the law, which includes multiple DUIs, grand theft, drug possession, and leaving the scene of an accident. The joke's not lost on The Parent Trap actress either, who commented on her frequent searches for legal representation in an introductory clip.
"When Lawyer.com first reached out to me, I was confused and a little scared because I thought I was in trouble," she said in an introductory video. "But, when they asked me to be their spokesperson, I was intrigued. After meeting with the team, I realized Lawyer.com is just about helping people, from getting a DUI — let's not pretend like I didn't get one, or two, or three, or some others."
She's just as funny in the other videos, too.
"Finding a lawyer's a real pain. Trust me," she said in another video. It's a subtle wink that even Lohan's online nemesis, Kim Kardashian, would probably respect.
This isn't the first time Lohan has played a role that seems out of character. A few years ago, she starred in a film called The Shadow Within, in which she played a private investigator who was also, strangely, a werewolf. Hey, you've got to do what you've got to do to make a living. After all, designing your own island can't be cheap.
