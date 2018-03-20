Lindsay Lohan Pivots To Law As The Face Of Lawyer.com

"When Lawyer.com first reached out to me, I was confused and a little scared because I thought I was in trouble," she said in an introductory video. "But, when they asked me to be their spokesperson, I was intrigued. After meeting with the team, I realised Lawyer.com is just about helping people, from getting a DUI — let's not pretend like I didn't get one, or two, or three, or some others."