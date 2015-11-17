We've got some bittersweet news for you, Lindsay Lohan fans. LiLo is returning to her one true love, movies. But the flip side of this double-edged sword doesn't bode well for the future of America, as the aspiring politician will have to put her presidential ambitions on the back burner, at least for now. The actress announced via Instagram that she has just begun filming her first movie in several years. "My first day on my new film!!!!" she wrote alongside a fresh-faced selfie yesterday. The Mean Girls star added, "Will be sending a sneak peak of my character this week 💋." Today, she posted another pouty snap from the set.
The film is titled The Shadow Within, and it's... well, that seems to be all anybody knows about it, actually. We've searched high and low for tidbits about a director, co-stars, studio, genre or any other details about the film, to no avail. We're going to go out on a limb here, though, and say it's a low-budget indie.
The film is titled The Shadow Within, and it's... well, that seems to be all anybody knows about it, actually. We've searched high and low for tidbits about a director, co-stars, studio, genre or any other details about the film, to no avail. We're going to go out on a limb here, though, and say it's a low-budget indie.
Advertisement
Lohan has been all about the mystery lately, posting befuddling Instagrams. The last time we saw LiLo on the big screen was in 2013's box office bomb The Canyons. In 2012, she played Elizabeth Taylor in the Lifetime biopic Liz & Dick — a universally panned TV movie about the famous Hollywood couple. We know she's got acting chops, but it’s been quite a while since film's Golden Age of Lohan: Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, and The Parent Trap. The fact that nobody seems to know a damn thing about The Shadow Within isn’t a great sign. Then again, maybe Lohan will surprise us and make something we'll legitimately be able to call her comeback movie.
Advertisement