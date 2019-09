Lindsay Lohan is so over election 2016 and whether Donald Trump will beat Hillary Clinton that she's already thinking ahead to 2020 โ€” even hinting that she'd like to run. Apparently, running for the Oval Office is the new thing to do."In #2020, I may run for president," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself looking very stately at a UNICEF benefit. "Through ups and downs, #YESWECAN."And like Kanye West , Lohan โ€” who would be of age to run by the next election (by law, you must be at least 35 years old) โ€” actually seems pretty serious about it.She even shouts out Kanye in the post: "Let's do this, #kanyewest2020." Perhaps this is her way of securing a spot in his cabinet if she doesn't win the nomination?The 29-year-old also thanks President Obama for "inspiring us to be better people" before going hashtag crazy: "#lindsaylohanat35 #lindsaylohan2020 with #34yearsofEXPERIENCE #unitingWORLDnations."