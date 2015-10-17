Lindsay Lohan is so over election 2016 and whether Donald Trump will beat Hillary Clinton that she's already thinking ahead to 2020 — even hinting that she'd like to run. Apparently, running for the Oval Office is the new thing to do.
"In #2020, I may run for president," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself looking very stately at a UNICEF benefit. "Through ups and downs, #YESWECAN."
And like Kanye West, Lohan — who would be of age to run by the next election (by law, you must be at least 35 years old) — actually seems pretty serious about it.
She even shouts out Kanye in the post: "Let's do this, #kanyewest2020." Perhaps this is her way of securing a spot in his cabinet if she doesn't win the nomination?
The 29-year-old also thanks President Obama for "inspiring us to be better people" before going hashtag crazy: "#lindsaylohanat35 #lindsaylohan2020 with #34yearsofEXPERIENCE #unitingWORLDnations."
"In #2020, I may run for president," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself looking very stately at a UNICEF benefit. "Through ups and downs, #YESWECAN."
And like Kanye West, Lohan — who would be of age to run by the next election (by law, you must be at least 35 years old) — actually seems pretty serious about it.
She even shouts out Kanye in the post: "Let's do this, #kanyewest2020." Perhaps this is her way of securing a spot in his cabinet if she doesn't win the nomination?
The 29-year-old also thanks President Obama for "inspiring us to be better people" before going hashtag crazy: "#lindsaylohanat35 #lindsaylohan2020 with #34yearsofEXPERIENCE #unitingWORLDnations."
Advertisement
In #2020 I may run for president. Through ups and downs #YESWECAN lets do this @kanyewest 🇺🇸 #truespirits thank your for inspiring us to be better people @barackobama #kanyewest2020 #lindsaylohanat35 #lindsaylohan2020 with #34yearsofEXPERIENCE 🙏🏻 #unitingWORLDnations @aliforneycenter @savethesociety @unicef
While her checkered past may concern some Americans, Lohan used Instagram to lay out her platform, which seems to focus on helping others, just as a queen would.
Alongside a photo of a young Lohan and Kanye looking chummy, she wrote, using many American flag emojis, "The first thing I would like to do as president is take care of all of the children suffering in the world. #queenELIZABETH showed me how by having me in her country."
Watch out Kanye, LiLo's coming for you.
Advertisement