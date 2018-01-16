There is a lot happening in Lindsay Lohan's world these days. Not only has she started an online campaign to play the next Batgirl, broadcasted plans for her own island in Dubai called Lohan Island, and finished filming season two of the British sitcom Sick Note, but she also recently announced a gig that will have you feeling like you hopped in a time machine.
During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show a few days ago, Lohan shared that she's been working on something every fan of Freaky Friday has been waiting for: her very own makeup collection.
Of course, we presume this will happen right after she finishes her laundry list of other priorities. But between owning a club in Athens named Lohan, getting ready to open another in Mykonos this summer, and maintaining her sobriety, Lohan told the host that has been gearing up to launch a cosmetics line — making all her superfans’ dreams come true.
While there aren’t many other details on the upcoming launch quite yet, a photo was displayed in a clip from the interview, showing lipsticks, lip liner, a powder compact, and maybe even an eyeshadow. And if we had to guess, we'd say the Liz & Dick actress will likely give her cosmetics brand the same title as her island and club(s).
While the news of the line certainly doesn't eclipse Lohan's questionable comments regarding both Harvey Weinstein and Donald Trump, we can't say we're not curious to find out how her newest beauty venture will turn out. Now, it’s just a matter of if and when...
Watch the full interview below:
