The last time Lindsay Lohan went on Twitter, it was to invite Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and Beyoncé to her birthday party.
Now she's reaching out to a different boldface name: President Donald Trump. (Yes, the same Donald Trump who told Howard Stern in 2004 that she was "probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed.")
The former child star, who turned 31 on Sunday, expressed support for Trump earlier this year. Now she's taken to Twitter to call out his critics.
Lohan's comments came in response to a tweet from a conservative who tried to shift the attention from Trump's attack on CNN to his comments about keeping critically ill British infant Charlie Gard on life support.
The Mean Girls star, who is a vocal supporter of controversial Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, evidently agreed with the pro-Trump sentiment.
"THIS IS our president," she tweeted in what appeared to be a reference to the #NotMyPresident movement. "Stop #bullying him and start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA."
THIS IS our president. Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) July 4, 2017
Unsurprisingly, that triggered a lot of political debate in the comments, and no small amount of backlash.
One sample reaction: "Stop trying to make Trump happen. It's not going to happen."
Lohan went on to praise the First Family — including First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and son Donald Trump Jr. — for being "kind people."
"As an American, why speak poorly of anyone?" she told another conservative critic.
@realDonaldTrump @IvankaTrump @FLOTUS @DonaldJTrumpJr are kind people. As An American, why speak poorly of anyone? #FAITH #July4th— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) July 4, 2017
We're sure Mika Brzezinski has something to say about that. In the meantime, here's the icing on the cake: Lohan's retweet of this message celebrating conservative Supreme Court justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch.
#Winning— Bradley Scott ?? (@bradcrain) July 3, 2017
ANOTHER reason to THANK @POTUS this #4thOfJuly2017:
Neil Gorsuch votes w/ Clarence Thomas 100% of the timehttps://t.co/mMwSqUdZGp pic.twitter.com/2rYdSl0O1t
How long before she gets an invite to the White House?
