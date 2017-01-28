Lindsay Lohan Met With Turkey’s President To Discuss Refugees

Lindsay Lohan is stepping up her political activism. She was meeting with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wife on Friday to discuss the plight of Syrian refugees. The issue has become salient in light of President Trump's executive order banning certain immigrants on Friday. "What a dream it is for Mr. President Erdoğan and The First Lady to invite me to their home. Their efforts in helping Syrian Refugees is truly inspiring," Lohan wrote on Instagram in her first post since deleting all her photos earlier this month. In the photo, 7-year-old Bana Alabed, who arrived from Aleppo in December.
look who I am with.... I have a new friend Lindsay Lohan @lindsaylohan https://t.co/AdAsjmiDBd— Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) January 27, 2017
This isn't the clearest humanitarian effort we've seen. Erdoğan is, after all, an autocratic ruler and no friend of journalists, but we will wait and see where Lohan is going with this. The actress visited refugees in Turkey last September and pledged that she would do so again, despite the December terrorist attack in Istanbul. "This is why I underlined the statement 'the world is bigger than five,' " she told Andalou Agency (via Vulture), referring to the Erdoğan catchphrase that she has been using as a hashtag. "Five big nations made promises but they did not keep them. There are some who are afraid to come [to] Turkey due to the disinformation about it but I feel very much at ease." Even if we're still a bit baffled by the way she equates injuring her finger with the plight of refugees fleeing terrorism, you have to give her props for follow-through.
