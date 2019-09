Lindsay Lohan Met With Turkey’s President To Discuss Refugees

This isn't the clearest humanitarian effort we've seen. Erdoğan is, after all, an autocratic ruler and no friend of journalists, but we will wait and see where Lohan is going with this. The actress visited refugees in Turkey last September and pledged that she would do so again, despite the December terrorist attack in Istanbul. "This is why I underlined the statement 'the world is bigger than five,' " she told Andalou Agency (via Vulture ), referring to the Erdoğan catchphrase that she has been using as a hashtag. "Five big nations made promises but they did not keep them. There are some who are afraid to come [to] Turkey due to the disinformation about it but I feel very much at ease." Even if we're still a bit baffled by the way she equates injuring her finger with the plight of refugees fleeing terrorism, you have to give her props for follow-through.