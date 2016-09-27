Lindsay Lohan Visits Syrian Refugees In Turkey

Recently, Lindsay Lohan visited Syrian refugees in Turkey and shared, through photos of her trip on Instagram, that she hopes she can inspire others to get involved.



This included a photo of her with a nine-year-old girl she met named Heya, who had lost her mom to the war in Syria. She was now staying in Turkey with her twin brother and father, who was severely injured in Aleppo.



"She couldn't care less about our gifts to her, whose mother has gone," Lohan wrote. "She held me more and more tight when she sat on my lap. I sniffed her hair, took her hands and held her tight."



In that moment, Lohan said, she realized there is much more we can all do to help those in Aleppo and Turkey. "We should do more, starting today," she wrote, using the hashtags #RefugeesWelcome and #IgnoranceKills.

