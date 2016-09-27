Lindsay Lohan Visits Syrian Refugees In Turkey

This included a photo of her with a nine-year-old girl she met named Heya, who had lost her mom to the war in Syria. She was now staying in Turkey with her twin brother and father, who was severely injured in Aleppo.
"She couldn't care less about our gifts to her, whose mother has gone," Lohan wrote. "She held me more and more tight when she sat on my lap. I sniffed her hair, took her hands and held her tight."
In that moment, Lohan said, she realized there is much more we can all do to help those in Aleppo and Turkey. "We should do more, starting today," she wrote, using the hashtags #RefugeesWelcome and #IgnoranceKills.
I can't forget Heya whom I met during my visit to the Hussein family. She couldn't care less about our gifts to her, whose mother has gone. She held me more and more tight when she sat on my lap. I sniffed her hair, took her hands and held her tight. I understood at that moment once again that we can do more for each other, that we should do more for each other. And we can start by giving support to #Turkey which did its part in this huge human tragedy called Syria by welcoming 3 million refugees. We should do more, starting today... #RefugeesWelcome #MassacreinAleppo #theworldisbiggerthan5 #love not #ignorancekills
This humanitarian trip comes one week after Lohan gave interviews in Moscow about the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-fiancé Egor Tarabasov, saying she feared he "may splash acid in my face" one night when he broke into her house.
Tarabasov later released a statement, denying Lohan's claims.
@a_boynukalin #RefugeesWelcome #Turkey and #Compassion Meet the Hussein Family. The father, Mohammad, was injured severely in Aleppo and his wife left him and her three kids after they migrated to Turkey. The lovely girl is Heya (9) and her twin brother is Leys. The Sultanbeyli Municipality is covering their rent and kitchen expenses but the conditions of the house are very bad. The older brother was not in the house with us because although he is 17, he had to work in order to take better care of his family. #theworldisbiggerthan5