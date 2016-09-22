Since August, Lindsay Lohan has been lying low, spending time at various exotic seaside locales (and taping a random episode of Jamie Oliver's Friday Night Feast) in the wake of her breakup from fiancé Egor Tarabasov. That's what she said she planned on doing after two videos surfaced of the couple fighting. But this week, she spoke out again with a TV interview that was broadcasted in Tarabasov's home country of Russia.
Lohan sat down for an interview with Russia's Channel One to reiterate her claims that Tarabasov was abusive to her. (You can watch the whole thing here, but it's dubbed over in Russian.)
"I went to bed and he broke into my house. He started strangling me," she said in the interview, according to E! Online. "I feared that Egor may splash acid in my face. I jumped out to the balcony and shouted with all my force, 'He's trying to kill me, call the police!' "
Tarabasov has not commented on Lohan's abuse allegations until now, when her Russian-TV appearance prompted him to release a statement to E!.
"It has come to my attention that my former fiancée, Lindsay Lohan, is planning a new smear campaign against me in the Russian and international media," he said, explaining that as a businessman, he initially wanted to maintain a low profile and remain silent. "Today, I would like to state that all accusations made, and about to be made, by Lindsay against me are not true. I refuse to be dragged into the media storm created in the aftermath of our breakup. I will not be making any more statements with regards to my former relationship with Lindsay, but I will use all possible legal means to protect my name and reputation."
The Russian interview is the first time she's mentioned the acid-attack fear, though she talked about the night of the balcony fight and other alleged incidents of abuse with the Daily Mail in August. "He wasn't himself, he was being very aggressive, and he attacked me," she told the British paper. It's not the first time. That's the problem. But this time, someone saw."
