It looks like Lindsay Lohan is on a much-needed vacation away from it all. Over the weekend, a video surfaced of her ex-fiancé, Egor Tarabasov, violently grabbing her arm after she threw his cell phone out of their Jeep in Mykonos in early July. The Daily Mail posted disturbing photos from the altercation, along with an exclusive interview with Lohan about her abusive relationship with the Russian businessman.
"No woman can be hit and stay with that person if that person isn't prepared to say sorry," Lohan told the Mail. Of the photographed and filmed fight on the beach, she said, "Egor drank too much and he went crazy."
After all that, the photos she posted on Instagram Monday look like they're from a parallel universe, in which the actress is living her best, most peaceful life. She told the Mail she's taking refuge in Sardinia with her friend, designer Marco Mavilla, and his family. For her sake, we hope these photos are telling the whole story this time.
It's hard to believe that just two months ago, we were saying the same thing about photos taken of her and Tarabasov seemingly having a blast in Mauritius. That might have been before trouble started brewing, or it's just an example of how the outside world never quite sees what goes on in abusive relationships.
Warning: This video contains sensitive content.
