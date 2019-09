Lohan and the Russian heir have been dating since late last year. Though her publicist shut down rumors that the couple is engaged, Lohan's been wearing a large emerald ring on her left ring finger, and the tabloids continue to refer to Tarabasov as her "fiancé." According to PageSix , he's throwing her a huge 30th birthday party in Mykonos on July 2, so it seems we'll have even more reason to feel envious of them in the weeks to come.