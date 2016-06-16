Lindsay Lohan is one happy camper. The 29-year-old actress has been posting pics of herself with boyfriend Egor Tarabasov as they travel the world, and her giddy bliss is downright contagious. The smiles mark quite a departure from the Lohan making headlines just a couple years ago.
Lohan's most recent Instagram post is actually a photo taken by a paparazzo of her and Tarabasov visiting a nature preserve in Mauritius. They look so healthy and ecstatic, you'd be forgiven for mistaking the image for an '80s chewing gum ad. On Wednesday, the actress also posted a Snapchat photo of herself and Tarabasov, 22, in the lovey-dovey glow of a flower-crown filter.
Lohan and the Russian heir have been dating since late last year. Though her publicist shut down rumors that the couple is engaged, Lohan's been wearing a large emerald ring on her left ring finger, and the tabloids continue to refer to Tarabasov as her "fiancé." According to PageSix, he's throwing her a huge 30th birthday party in Mykonos on July 2, so it seems we'll have even more reason to feel envious of them in the weeks to come.
