"He is a perfect boyfriend and — as he is quite wealthy — pays for quite a lot of stuff like meals out and trips away," an unnamed source told the Mirror. "He has been traveling the world with her, and posting loads of pictures of their trips online."Oh, and apparently LiLo's parents are way into Tarabasov, too. "He is cute," Dina Lohan told Us Weekly earlier this month. "He's a sweetheart... The tabloids are like, 'Oh, he's so much younger.' But he's very mature, very worldly. They love each other."But will that love evolve into marriage one of these days? We'll just have to wait and see.