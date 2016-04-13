Earlier this week, Lindsay Lohan's rep shut down rumors that the 29-year-old star is engaged. (Perhaps that giant ring LiLo has on is of the Nicki Minaj persuasion?) But even if they aren't committing to stroll down the aisle any time soon, Lohan and her beau, 22-year-old Egor Tarabasov, seem to have something serious going on.
The pair — who, according to Vanity Fair, met through a mutual friend — reportedly spent the holiday season with Lohan's family last year, and the actress has been posting pics of Tarabasov with amorous captions over the last several months.
Also, they took a ski trip together. Nothing says "serious couple" like hurtling down a mountain with slicked-up slats on your feet.
And, according to Lohan's Instagram, it looks like she and Tarabasov may have moved in together. At the very least, he now knows how to put clothes on hangers.
What else might one want to know about the man squiring Lindsay Lohan around the globe and apparently not proposing to her yet?
Well, for one thing, he comes from money: His father reportedly own a construction and transportation company based in Moscow. Tarabasov attended Cass Business School in the U.K., according to his LinkedIn profile, and is currently working in London as the managing director at Home House Estates — a company he founded himself.
"He is a perfect boyfriend and — as he is quite wealthy — pays for quite a lot of stuff like meals out and trips away," an unnamed source told the Mirror. "He has been traveling the world with her, and posting loads of pictures of their trips online."
Oh, and apparently LiLo's parents are way into Tarabasov, too. "He is cute," Dina Lohan told Us Weekly earlier this month. "He's a sweetheart... The tabloids are like, 'Oh, he's so much younger.' But he's very mature, very worldly. They love each other."
But will that love evolve into marriage one of these days? We'll just have to wait and see.
