Lindsay Lohan's Rep Shuts Down Engagement Rumors

Hold off on ordering that juicer off the registry.
A rep for Lindsay Lohan has slammed reports that the actress is engaged to boyfriend Egor Tarabasov. Rumors surfaced that the two were headed down the aisle following TMZ's claim that Tarabasov had proposed over the weekend. The new, very large emerald ring on her ring finger also added fuel to the fire.
"The story is untrue and holds no merit," Lohan's rep, Hunter Frederick, told People. A second source also dismissed the rumors.
Wedding plans may not be imminent, but that's not to say the couple isn't in a good place. The former child star is reported to have move in with her beau of eight months. She also posted Instagram photos of him with captions reading, "I love him." So...watch this space?
