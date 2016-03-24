Lindsay Lohan has been out of the public eye of late, but she still has Instagram. Today, she dropped a TBT in which current Lindsay used dubsmash to record video of herself doing an iconic Mean Girls line.
“You know I couldn’t invite you, I had to pretend to be plastic,” is the line in question. And the current setting is a really nice bathroom.
Lindsay starts the video with hand-on-head in a supermodel pose but then starts, briefly, acting.
“[T]his was actually my first time using dubsmash when I just got it a while ago and I found this ... On Thursdays we Reminisce#givenchyphonecase for those who wonder lol,” she captioned the video.
Lohan’s star has been somewhat nonexistent since her big comeback attempt — The Canyons — was more notable for the bonkers New York Times article about it than, you know, the movie itself. In case you forgot, that’s the profile in which Lohan and her assistants stage a jailbreak and run into an assistant’s car so they can go to lunch unsupervised.
It also includes this classic line from Lohan:
“I’ve got one assistant passed out at my house and the other one in the Palisades saying he wants to hang himself. Life’s great.”
Life’s great, indeed.
