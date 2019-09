Lindsay Lohan has been out of the public eye of late, but she still has Instagram. Today, she dropped a TBT in which current Lindsay used dubsmash to record video of herself doing an iconic Mean Girls line.“You know I couldn’t invite you, I had to pretend to be plastic,” is the line in question. And the current setting is a really nice bathroom.Lindsay starts the video with hand-on-head in a supermodel pose but then starts, briefly, acting.“[T]his was actually my first time using dubsmash when I just got it a while ago and I found this ... On Thursdays we Reminisce #givenchyphonecase for those who wonder lol,” she captioned the video.