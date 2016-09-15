Lindsay Lohan Joined Celebrity Chef Jamie Oliver In The Kitchen

#jamieandjimmysfridaynightfeast #cook with #love with @jamieoliver @jimmysfarm #food #comingsoon 🔝❤️🔝 #thankyou my friends of the crew and team of #jamieoliver and my team @celinebopp @oliverdrama @royceangeloevents #backtowork #uk #grateful #chef 🌽🍋

A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Sep 14, 2016 at 12:34pm PDT