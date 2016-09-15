Lindsay Lohan Joined Celebrity Chef Jamie Oliver In The Kitchen

Lindsay Lohan has been back in the spotlight lately for some not-so-great reasons relating to her volatile relationship with former fiancé Egor Tarabasov. Thankfully for those of us who still think of her as Hallie Parker or Annie James, it looks like Lohan might be headed toward some more positive publicity in the very near future. According to an Instagram post from the actress, she spent yesterday in the kitchen filming an episode of Friday Night Feast with celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, People reports.
Fans of this U.K. cooking show know that each episode features a famous guest, who comes on with a recipe that played a significant role in his or her life. Jamie and the star recreate the dish together, with entertaining and delicious results. The Instagram post shows Oliver cooking up some broccoli, as Lohan stands by with what looks like some kind of savory pie. Seeing as the 30-year-old actress has lived a dramatic life in the limelight, we're eager to hear the story behind her dishes.
The British chef also posted a photo with LiLo, though his was a bit more mysterious. Oliver's post featured shadowy figures posing in front of a sunset. The caption teased that they had just wrapped shooting with the season's final secret celebrity guest. Maybe Lindsay didn't get the memo that it was supposed to be a surprise, but either way, we can't wait to tune in when the new season is finally released in America.
Fans of this U.K. cooking show know that each episode features a famous guest, who comes on with a recipe that played a significant role in his or her life. Jamie and the star recreate the dish together, with entertaining and delicious results. The Instagram post shows Oliver cooking up some broccoli, as Lohan stands by with what looks like some kind of savory pie. Seeing as the 30-year-old actress has lived a dramatic life in the limelight, we're eager to hear the story behind her dishes.
The British chef also posted a photo with LiLo, though his was a bit more mysterious. Oliver's post featured shadowy figures posing in front of a sunset. The caption teased that they had just wrapped shooting with the season's final secret celebrity guest. Maybe Lindsay didn't get the memo that it was supposed to be a surprise, but either way, we can't wait to tune in when the new season is finally released in America.
That's a wrap guys......As the sun goes down on me , Jimmy @jimmysfarm and our last secret guest on #fridaynightfeasts I'd like to thank everyone who helped make this series,our cafe customers ! our amazing celebrity guests ! Talented Crew ! Food team ! All the team at Southend pier ! Our contributors! The suppliers ! it's gonna be the best series yet with some really special food for the best weekend vibes. THANK YOU ALL ! I'm grateful as ever to work with such good people and my best friend and Co presenter Jimmy ... Now Can you guess who our last guest is ??? Big love people jamie ox X X X X
Advertisement