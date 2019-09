This Lindsay Lohan & Turkey Conspiracy Theory Is Stranger Than Than Her New Accent

So what's the big deal? Lohan didn't come up with the phrase; she's parroting Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who favors saying it when he's throwing some shade the U.N. Security Council's way. The "five" refers to Security Council bigwigs the United States, United Kingdom, France, China, and Russia.Lohan, who has been known to dabble in political matters , has also expressed support for President Erdoğan's government while criticizing the Security Council. Has she been secretly studying up on global politics this whole time? Is she being paid to show Turkey some love? Is she a secret agent acting out some straight-to-video-on-demand movie plot?We may never know. But Twitter sure hopes so.