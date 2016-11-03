This Lindsay Lohan & Turkey Conspiracy Theory Is Stranger Than Than Her New Accent

We don't blame you for being so dazzled by Lindsay Lohan's curious new accent that you didn't actually notice what she was saying. Some people did notice, however, and now they've whipped one truly bizarre conspiracy theory.
As Buzzfeed reports, the actress has a new catchphrase: "The world is bigger than five.” She said it twice in her now-viral video interview this week. She's also used it as a hashtag on some of her Instagram photos.
See?
So what's the big deal? Lohan didn't come up with the phrase; she's parroting Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who favors saying it when he's throwing some shade the U.N. Security Council's way. The "five" refers to Security Council bigwigs the United States, United Kingdom, France, China, and Russia.
Lohan, who has been known to dabble in political matters, has also expressed support for President Erdoğan's government while criticizing the Security Council. Has she been secretly studying up on global politics this whole time? Is she being paid to show Turkey some love? Is she a secret agent acting out some straight-to-video-on-demand movie plot?
We may never know. But Twitter sure hopes so.
if I ask nothing else of this year, please, please let Lindsay Lohan be a secret Erdogan psyop— Failed Drone Target (@xenonsinjektilo) November 2, 2016
absolutely gonna have sweet dreams about erdogan and lindsay lohan conspiring about dictatory things I love life and being alive— hattie j (@doIanz) November 2, 2016
Lindsay Lohan is potentially some sort of agent of Erdogan and it's the least improbable thing that's happened in months.— Josh (@JoshMLabelle) November 2, 2016
I really really really really really really really want Lindsay Lohan to be a secret (pro Erdogan) Turkish agent https://t.co/CP0x0fW97v— Nilam Atodaria (@NilamAtodaria) November 2, 2016
