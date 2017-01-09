Lindsay Lohan Deletes All Posts From Her Instagram & Twitter, Because 2017

Between the bizarre accent, the makeup-shaming, and of course the whole "I understand the plight of refugees because one time I cut part of my finger off while fishing" incident, perhaps you, too, have been waiting with bated breath to see what cringe-worthy antics Lindsay Lohan will get up to next. Well, breathe easy, gang. Because LiLo's latest move is...surprisingly refreshing. According to Perez Hilton, the 30-year-old actress has cleared all posts from her Twitter and Instagram accounts in hopes of starting 2017 with an almost-literal clean slate (because social media is the 21st-century slate, yes?). Lohan's rep Scott Carlsen told the site that Lindsay is embarking on a "period of renewal" and is currently "making positive changes in her life." Lohan herself added that she's "so excited for this new chapter." Most of us are no stranger to social media's many ills — you know, how it can cause depression, anxiety, make breakups worse, and the like. And if you're not willing to give up your go-to platform (or go cold-turkey and social-media-free), clearing your history and starting fresh seems like a reasonable compromise. I never, ever thought I'd say this, but: Maybe I want to follow Lindsay Lohan's example? Just insert a grimace emoji here, please.
