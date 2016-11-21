Lindsay Lohan Just Makeup-Shamed Ariana Grande — & It's Not OK

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Blitz Pictures/REX/Shutterstock
Lindsay Lohan commented on one of Ariana Grande's recent Instagram pics, and she didn't have the nicest things to say about the songstress' makeup decisions.

On Friday, Grande shared a selfie beside Hairspray Live! co-star Dove Cameron, in which the ladies appear to be in costume as the musical's characters Penny Pingleton and Amber Von Tussle. The photo already has 1.9 million likes — and one comment from a certain Mean Girls actress.

The comment, from LiLo's verified account, simply reads "Too much makeup."

Instagram account Djmikeypop shared the bizarre comment in a screenshot:
Instagram removed the first one but idgaf and in repostingggggg it 😂

A photo posted by Mikey Pop (@djmikeypop) on

The "Side To Side" singer's fans are not having the shade — and are now attacking Lohan.
Photo Via Twitter/KingKenvz
We have zero clue what brought on this weird bout of shade from Lohan, but her comment is definitely eye-roll-worthy. No one has the right to shame someone else for wearing "too much" (or "too little") makeup. The fact is this: Your face is yours to decorate how you see fit. Go wild, or go bare, or go somewhere in between — the choice is yours and yours alone.

So far, Grande has yet to respond to the comment. We will keep you updated as we learn more.
