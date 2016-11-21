Lindsay Lohan Just Makeup-Shamed Ariana Grande — & It's Not OK

Lindsay Lohan commented on one of Ariana Grande's recent Instagram pics, and she didn't have the nicest things to say about the songstress' makeup decisions.
On Friday, Grande shared a selfie beside Hairspray Live! co-star Dove Cameron, in which the ladies appear to be in costume as the musical's characters Penny Pingleton and Amber Von Tussle. The photo already has 1.9 million likes — and one comment from a certain Mean Girls actress.
The comment, from LiLo's verified account, simply reads "Too much makeup."
Instagram account Djmikeypop shared the bizarre comment in a screenshot:
The "Side To Side" singer's fans are not having the shade — and are now attacking Lohan.
Lindsay Lohan commented on Ariana grande's photo saying "too much makeup" so Ariana fans are attacking her 😬 pic.twitter.com/Xt5d38kQHo— Kenny (@Kingkenvz) November 20, 2016
We have zero clue what brought on this weird bout of shade from Lohan, but her comment is definitely eye-roll-worthy. No one has the right to shame someone else for wearing "too much" (or "too little") makeup. The fact is this: Your face is yours to decorate how you see fit. Go wild, or go bare, or go somewhere in between — the choice is yours and yours alone.
So far, Grande has yet to respond to the comment. We will keep you updated as we learn more.
