This Is Why Lindsay Lohan Says She Understands The Plight Of Refugees

There's a reason Lindsay Lohan has been so focused on her humanitarian work and it might not be what you think.
During an interview with CNN, the actress said losing part of her finger during a fishing accident led her to understand the plight of refugees.
As in, she also lost a "limb" and apparently now she knows how life is like for someone that besides losing a part of themselves have also coincidentally lost everything.
"Losing half of my finger and getting it back was one of the best things that happened to me," she said.
She added, "If that didn’t happen to me, if I didn’t lose a part of myself essentially — and I weirdly think about this when I meditate — I wouldn’t have stayed in Turkey. I wouldn’t have stayed there, and I wouldn’t have understood what it feels like to lose a limb."
In the interview, Lohan also discussed her work in Turkey, how the past year has been "a blessing," and why she wants Mean Girls 2 to happen. Watch it below.
