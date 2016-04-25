5 Days Of No Social Media



Follow R29's Lucie Fink as she dives headfirst into social experiments — five days at a time.



Social media is how we connect with each other in this day and age. It's how we know when an event is happening. Hell, it's how we know it's our cousin's birthday. It also doesn't hurt that every Like feels like a personal validation.



But do we really need Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and the rest? Or are we just used to opening the apps when we are bored?



Watch as Lucie says goodbye to all of her social media accounts for five days for some quality offline time.