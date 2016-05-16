Follow R29's Lucie Fink as she dives headfirst into social experiments — five days at a time.
It's easy to be a big spender — especially in New York City. It's the city with a million takeout options and a trillion sample sales! But this is the real world, and we're not zillionaires. So, budgeting is important.
What happens when you can only spend $50 in five days? Goodbye, Seamless. Goodbye, after-work cocktails. Goodbye, sweet, sweet Starbucks. It's hard, for sure, but think of how much cash moola you'd save.
While this was a silly challenge for us, we acknowledge the very real struggle others face on living such a limited budget every day. A $50 spending budget is not a real possibility for all, and should be considered while navigating how others manage their money. One way to really get a hold of what you're spending is by tracking your purchases and budgeting so that you're living within your means — including saving for unforeseen emergencies.
Watch as Lucie tracks everything she purchases and tried to make smart choices along the way.