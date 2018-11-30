See more about this Episode
It's all too easy to get stuck in comfortable routines (from how we commute to and from work each day to the bars we frequent on the weekends) and forget how important it is to venture outside of our tiny bubbles. That's why, for this episode of Try Living with Lucie, Lucie Fink decided to pack her bags, grab her Venmo card (a travel necessity that makes buying and splitting purchases much easier), and hit Denver, Colorado, to experience something that's the polar opposite of her typical New York City routine. For five days, Lucie challenged herself to explore both new territory and a new way of life: from hiking the Rockies to checking out the diverse food scene. Above, watch Lucie as she leaves the big city behind and takes a big leap out of her comfort zone.
Food
Life & Money Hacks
Fashion & Beauty
Wellness & Spirit