Try Living with Lucie
Here's What Happened When I Ditched My Cell Phone

Lucie Fink gives up her cell phone for five days.

Follow R29's Lucie Fink as she dives headfirst into social experiments — five days at a time.

Remember when we weren't totally connected to everyone 24/7? We actually had to speak to people in order to get around and live in the world. Sometimes it feels as though we've lost the ability to maintain meaningful ties with others without the help of our ever-present devices.

So, what's a modern gal to do? For one thing, try breakfast dates instead of catching up over Gchat. And maybe, just maybe, send a card instead of writing "HBD" on your friend's FB wall. (Or at least write out, "Happy birthday!" and add an emoji, for heaven's sake.)

Watch as Lucie spends five days actually liking things IRL.
Cell Phone Disconnect Social Experiment
written by Laura Delarato; video by Lucie Fink
Released on April 18, 2016
