Try Living with Lucie
How Bullet Journaling Changed My Life

Refinery29's Lucie Fink tries bullet journaling for 5 days.

See more about this Episode
You may have come across the term "bullet journaling" on the internet recently. It's something a ton of bloggers are talking about. But what is it exactly?
My followers are constantly giving me suggestions for new Try Living with Lucie five-day challenge episodes. In fact, every episode topic thus far originated from an audience comment (which is awesome). But when I was first asked to try bullet journaling, I ignored the comment, since I had already done five days of (regular) journaling, and I figured bullet journaling would be way too similar (oops).
Thankfully, after more than 100 people asked me to try bullet journaling, I finally decided to look it up. I watched about 15 (very long) YouTube videos on the topic, and was still a bit confused. As it turns out, bullet journaling is nothing like the journaling I did in my previous episode. Bullet journaling is a mixture of a to-do list, a planner, a scrapbook, and a diary. Oh, and it's very, very inspirational.
Like I said, most videos about bullet journaling are long (around 15-20 minutes), and they only just scratch the surface. So I hope this short episode will break it down for you quickly and concisely. And if you've tried bullet journaling, I want to hear all about it in the comments section.
written by Lucie Fink
Released on April 7, 2017
