5 Winter Date-Night Ideas That Don't Involve Sitting On Your Couch

Spend less time stressing and more time with your loved ones.

While we like to think of winter as a time filled with nothing but guilt-free, cozy TV show binges on the couch with a mug of hot chocolate, reality is a little more hectic than that: Between end-of-the-year projects at work, holiday shopping, and visitors seemingly rolling in every weekend, we have our hands pretty full. That's why it's important to slow down and focus our attention on all the important relationships in our lives: our significant others, our close friends, and our families.
So for this episode of Try Living With Lucie, Lucie Fink decided to do exactly that. For five days, Lucie left all the craziness of the holiday season behind and rounded up her loved ones for a week of unique date nights. Watch above to see it all go down, and get ready to steal a few ideas for your own winter dates — from making Ocean Spray® Pink Lite Cranberry cocktails and homemade pasta to spending a night "camping" at home.
Released on December 7, 2018
