Date Ideas
Relationships
Date Ideas To Make Your Anniversary Memorable
by
Erika W. Smith
More from Date Ideas
Date Ideas
Weeknight Date Ideas That Are More Creative Than Happy Hour
Erika W. Smith
May 15, 2019
Date Ideas
Summer Date Ideas That Go Beyond A Long Walk On The Beach
Erika W. Smith
May 13, 2019
Date Ideas
Is There A Science To Attraction? I Smelled A Stranger To Find Out
Erika W. Smith
Apr 19, 2019
Dating Advice
Yes, Girls Can — And Should — Ask Guys Out
It’s 2019, yet when it comes to asking someone out on a date, there’s still a lot of pressure for women who are interested in men to wait to be asked.
by
Erika W. Smith
Date Ideas
Save Money And Spark Romance With These At-Home Date Ideas
While a night out with your partner can be a lot of fun, sometimes, an at-home date can be even better. There are many reasons why you’d prefer an
by
Erika W. Smith
Valentine's Day
The Real Meaning Of Singles Awareness Day
Just like "seasonal affective disorder," the holiday Singles Awareness Day, has a comically appropriate acronym, "SAD." Singles Awareness Day is the final
by
Cory Stieg
Sex
14 Valentine's Day Date Ideas That'll Make You Believe ...
Valentine's Day is supposed to celebrate love and relationships. But, due to its commercial success and societal pressures, the holiday inadvertently
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Valentine's Day
How To Have A Sexy & Low-Key Valentine's Day Night At Home
Staying at home on a night when you're "supposed to" go out feels absolutely incredible. Having a partner to stay home with on one of these nights makes
by
Cory Stieg
Relationship Advice
Valentine's Day Ideas If You're In A Long-Distance Rela...
The upside of being in a long-distance relationship (besides getting to sprawl out on a double bed by yourself) is that it forces you to be creative. Your
by
Cory Stieg
Relationships
13 Sexts That Are Better Than A Valentine's Day Card
Romance and love are the cornerstones of Valentine's Day, but there's another part of this candy-coated holiday that can be even more fun to celebrate:
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Celebrity Couples
This Is What Hailey Bieber Would Eat On Her Ideal Date Night With...
With a combined net worth of $268 million, you'd think the Biebers would have extravagant date nights, like renting out an amusement park, watching
by
Olivia Harrison
Valentine's Day
We Found Affordable Airbnbs In The 5 Trendiest Valentine's D...
We might like to believe that it's the couple and the location that makes an experience romantic. If you're truly in love, any situation can turn
by
Olivia Harrison
Date Ideas
10 Romantic Valentine's Day Date Ideas That Aren't Corny
You can sprinkle your bedroom floor with rose petals, light hundreds of candles, and shower your partner in aphrodisiacs, and a Valentine's Day date still
by
Cory Stieg
Free Table
Here's How To Get A Free Chipotle Burrito This Month
It's cuffing season, which means you better make a good impression on your first date with that person you just met on that dating app if you want to hold
by
Olivia Harrison
Dedicated Feature
5 Winter Date-Night Ideas That Don't Involve Sitting On Your...
While we like to think of winter as a time filled with nothing but guilt-free, cozy TV show binges on the couch with a mug of hot chocolate, reality is a
by
R29 Brand Experie...
Horoscopes
The Perfect Date For The Couple That Loves Astrology
Nowadays, the internet is more of an astrological resource than the sky itself — but that doesn't mean looking upward is completely without its
by
Sara Coughlin
Date Ideas
9 Outdoor Date Ideas For New Yorkers Who Need A Little Excitement
If you're a serial dater in New York City, then you've probably got a solid first-date routine. You swipe right, strike up a conversation, and suggest
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Date Ideas
30 First Dates That Aren't Dinner & A Movie
You meet someone, sparks fly, and you exchange phone numbers. After some witty banter via text (OMG you love Big Mouth too??), you finally set a first
by
Maria Del Russo
Date Ideas
These Outdoor Date Ideas Are Way More Exciting Than Basic Drinks
When you're chatting with a new match on a dating app or making flirty small talk with a crush, you tend to talk a lot about the weather. You might say,
by
Cory Stieg
Date Ideas
6 Second Date Ideas That Aren't Boring
If you asked someone which date was the most important to a relationship, most would say the first date. But we'd like to argue for the second date. Sure,
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Trans America
Vanderpump Rules'
Billie Lee On What It's Real...
When Vanderpump Rules introduced their newest cast member, Billie Lee, during the show's Pride episode this past season, she was immediately confronted
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Prom
We Asked 10 Teens Why Promposals Are So Important & It's Act...
If teens in 2018 had their own love language, it'd probably be promposals, aka prom proposals. Over the past few years, as the Gen Z set has entered high
by
Cory Stieg
New York
No-Fail Second Date Spots In NYC
I'm what you called a "serial dater." And, thanks to my experience in the dating realm, I've perfected not just the art of the awkward and intimidating
by
Marcy Franklin
Food News
These Are The Most Romantic Restaurants In The Country
What are you doing for Valentine's Day this year? If you aren't dining at one of OpenTable's "100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America," then you just
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Work & Money
Keep The Receipts: How One Guy Spent Over $1,200 On 23 Dates In 3...
In our series Keep The Receipts, we track the extravagant costs of everyday living, as well as the less-common expenses tied to other life moments. We
by
Judith Ohikuare
Gift Guides
What To Get Your Long-Distance Partner — Besides A Trip To See You
When you're in a long-distance relationship, getting your partner a trip to see you is an obvious gift that checks all the boxes: it's useful, thoughtful,
by
Cory Stieg
Relationship Advice
Do Some People Handle Breakups Better Than Others?
There's an old theory that it takes a person half the time that they were in a relationship to get over it — and that may be true for some people. But
by
Cory Stieg
Work & Money
Keep The Receipts: The 26-Year-Old Woman Dating In NYC
A recent survey from Discover and Match Media Group showed that even though credit scores can be complicated figures, many daters today use them to make a
by
Judith Ohikuare
Tinder
8 Wild Sex Stories That Could Have Only Come From Tinder
Swiping right on Tinder means potentially dipping a toe into the world of casual sex — unless, of course, you downloaded the app to find love or simply
by
Sara Coughlin
Work & Money
How One Man Spent Over $700 On 14 Dates In 30 Days
The lead-up to any special occasion can arouse a number of conflicting feelings: Excitement of the possibilities, whether it's a big date or friend's
by
Judith Ohikuare
