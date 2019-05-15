Weeknight Date Ideas That Are More Creative Than Happy Hour

If you’re going on a date on a weeknight, you probably only have a few hours to spend together before you risk losing sleep and ending up groggy and grumpy at work the next day. But that doesn’t mean you need to give up weeknight dating — after all, more than half of the week is made up of weeknights. That just wouldn't be practical!
Plus, when you think about it, weeknight dating just makes sense. If you’re going on a first date, you might not want to devote precious weekend hours to meeting up with someone you might never see again. Statistician Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight once studied OKCupid data and discovered that Wednesday was the most popular night for a first date, followed by Thursday. On the other hand, if you’re dating someone you’ve been with for a while, you probably want to see them on weeknights in addition to seeing them on weekends.
Advertisement
It can be hard to think of weeknight date ideas that are a bit more creative than grabbing happy hour drinks. Don’t worry — we’ve got you.
Take A Cocktail Class
Make like Taylor Swift and learn a few classic cocktails together — most classes last only an hour or two.
Visit An Art Gallery
Cook A Meal Together
Browse A Bookstore Or Library
Show each other your favorite — and least favorite — books at a library or bookstore, which lets you get personal without spending much (or any) cash.
Go Roller Skating
Watch A Short Film At Home
Don’t have enough time for a three-hour movie but want something a bit more special than rewatching an episode of the Office? Cue up a short film or two and feel cultured.
See A Comedy Show
Free and cheap comedy events are a common weeknight occurrence...
Go To A Concert
… and the same goes for live music.
Try A New Restaurant
Instead of going to your favorite restaurant, try a new place for a little variety.
Watch The Sun Set
You might still be at work when the sun sets in the winter, but in the summer, you can catch a romantic sunset with your partner at a park or rooftop bar.
Get Competitive
You can challenge each other to board games at a café, pinball at an arcade, or darts at a bar — or break out your Scrabble board at home.
Advertisement