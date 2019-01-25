10 Romantic Valentine's Day Date Ideas That Aren't Corny

You can sprinkle your bedroom floor with rose petals, light hundreds of candles, and shower your partner in aphrodisiacs, and a Valentine's Day date still might not feel romantic. Because the truth is, sometimes smaller gestures that show your partner that you get them are way more intimate than a cliché sexy date.
The good news is you still have time to plan a stellar Valentine's Day date — and you should plan so you're not scrambling come February 13. You don't have to throw a Kardashian-level extravaganza for your bae, especially if you just started dating, but a little bit of effort goes a long way.
Here are a few romantic Valentine's Day date ideas for you and your partner, whether they swoon at a box of chocolates and a teddy bear, or they think that Valentine's Day is a capitalist scam.