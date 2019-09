The Complete History Of The Kardashian Kristmas Eve Party

The fête — commonly referred to as the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party, the Kardashian Kristmas Eve Party or, more simply, Krismas , as Kylie refers to it — began more than 30 years ago, when Kris was still married to Robert Kardashian. The celebration picked up steam after the world's most famous momager married Caitlyn Jenner (who then identified as Bruce), but it wasn't until this past decade that the event became Hidden Hills' biggest, most star-studded spectacle of each and every year. (This is largely thanks to Keeping Up With The Kardashians ' wild success and the power of social media.)