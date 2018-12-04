The Complete History Of The Kardashian Kristmas Eve Party

Unless you're a Scrooge, you probably love the holiday season: all of the lights, the time spent with family and friends, the cozy sweaters and, of course, the opportunity to splurge on your loved ones (and yourself). But no one, not even Buddy the Elf or Mariah Carey, loves the holidays as much as Kris Jenner, who kicks off every Christmas with a massive Christmas Eve party.
The fête — commonly referred to as the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party, the Kardashian Kristmas Eve Party or, more simply, Krismas, as Kylie refers to it — began more than 30 years ago, when Kris was still married to Robert Kardashian. The celebration picked up steam after the world's most famous momager married Caitlyn Jenner (who then identified as Bruce), but it wasn't until this past decade that the event became Hidden Hills' biggest, most star-studded spectacle of each and every year. (This is largely thanks to Keeping Up With The Kardashians' wild success and the power of social media.)
Throwing a party of this caliber is no easy feat and requires more than five months of planning to perfectly nail down every little detail.
"We start organizing in July," Jenner confessed to Glamour U.K. in 2017. "The first call I make is to Jeff Leatham. He's responsible for all of my house decorations — flowers, garlands, fireplaces — and, most importantly, my trees. It's a major collaboration between him and me — we get so excited, we're like two little kids. Then, I get together with Sharon Sacks of Sacks Productions, and the ideas start to take off."
Of course, Jenner also asks her kids to join in on the planning, relying on them for advice on the guest list, the music (Khloé is the designated DJ), the food (Kim needs a churro stand), and what goes in the pricey goody bags (one year's totaled nearly $300,000, which, in comparison to Kim and Kanye's recent flight on a private 747, seems relatively low). Additionally, the party always boasts a Santa Claus (the same man who's been attending for nearly 30 years) and live reindeer. Oh, to be filthier-than-coal rich.
Take a trip down Kristmas Tree Lane and relive some of the swankiest Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve soirees.