We know, we know, the holidays are supposed to be about giving, being selfless, and donating our time, aka, all the things that'll make this world slightly less terrifying. But TBH, we've worked hard, hustled, and gotten shit done all. year. long. So we're claiming our right to treat ourselves via a luxe beauty buy (or two) this season in the name of #selfcare.
If you think we sound selfish, don't @ us. Just because we're indulging in a new bottle of SK-II Facial Treatment Essence, a floral fragrance gift set that's so pretty (inside and out) that we can't get ourselves to throw out the box it came in, and an eyeshadow palette with warm, seasonal hues, doesn't mean we won't also be giving back. Ahead, check out a few festive products we've been eyeing for number one, so obviously, so should you.