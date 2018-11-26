Despite Kylie Jenner being the only member of the Kar-Jen clan to have been given the official classification of almost-billionaire by Forbes, that hasn't stopped Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West from living like they too have a billion in the bank. Early this morning, Kim posted a series of videos on her Instagram story that show how the couple is currently traveling. According to the reality star, she and her husband are currently flying on a private double-decker 747.
While private jets are definitely a luxury the Kardashian-Wests are used to, having a 747, which can seat up to 660, all to themselves is a new development. As Kim gave her Instagram followers a tour of the aircraft, including the fancy bedrooms, bathrooms, dining room, and Kanye's office, it's clear that even she is stunned to find herself in the extravagant situation. "So this is what a private 747 is like, you guys. I've never been on one before so I'm like 'Oh my god!'" Kardashian squealed.
So, why exactly is it such a big deal for the beauty mogul and her rapper husband to be taking this particular aircraft on a private trip to wherever it is that they're going? Well, the plane costs an exorbitant amount of money to operate. PrivateFly, a leading global booking service for private charter flights, told Refinery29 via email that this type of aircraft is extremely rare and not available for charter. "The particular plane Kanye and Kim were on is privately owned. As such, we can only estimate as to the cost required to operate it, but it's in the neighborhood of $200,000 per hour. To put it in perspective, Air Force One is a 747-200, a slightly bigger version of the same model, and costs about $250,000 an hour to operate," Adam Twidel, CEO of PrivateFly, explained.
Though Kim Kardashian has yet to reveal where she and Kanye are off to on the private plane, we do know that it's going to be a long flight. In her Instagram stories from early this morning, Kardashian mentioned that she actually brought her trainer Melissa Alcantara along for the flight "since it's so long so we can work out." Alcantara re-shared a video Kim posted of the two of them doing lunges down the plane's aisles, added 2:52 a.m. time sticker, and wrote, "After we sleep 10 hours lol. It's too early for this shit!"
If Alcantara was being serious and she and Kim were planning to sleep for 10 hours and still have enough time left on the flight for a workout, that means Kim and Kanye are spending at least $2.2 million on this flight. If they're planning to take the same private 747 back home, they'll be spending at least $4.4 million. Normally, we would assume this was a sponsored trip and the flight was being exchanged for Kardashian sharing photos and videos of the plane with her over 120 million followers, but that doesn't seem to be the case this time — she doesn't mention any kind of brand or partnership in her posts. Perhaps, though, whoever owns this "extremely rare" aircraft is a really good friend and is simply letting Kimye take it out for free. Maybe we'll find out more as the flight continues. If the plane's decor is any indicator, we're guessing the Kardashian-Wests will be treated to free in-flight Wi-Fi.
