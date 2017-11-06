Go, Kim! Her workout with Melissa is so intense and the diet that she’s on is even wilder. As a result, Kim is staying away from Jonathan (where the Food God goes, the carbs go). Finally, she, Kourtney, and Jonathan meet for an early dinner. Jonathan immediately goes in with ordering. They aren’t even full sentences – just gestures and adjectives. On one hand, it’s fun to watch the Food God in action, on the other, he has no shame in ordering stuff that Kim can’t eat. It’s hard enough to be on a diet without your BFF stuffing their face with pretzel bread and melted cheese. The waitress legit pours molten chocolate over ice cream in front of her face. It was so sad that Kim walks away from the table and declares their friendship on pause until she has her rock hard body. Valid. Finally, they reach a compromise: Jonathan will eat before he comes to visit her.