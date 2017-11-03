Scott Disick Explains The Real Reason He Had So Many Hook-Ups & It's Actually Really Sad

While following Scott Disick's romantic foibles can be entertaining at best, and bewildering at worst, it's not always fun and games. In fact, in a clip from Sunday's upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the family friend and father of Kourtney Kardashian's children opened up to Kim Kardashian about his insecurities surrounding love, and how hard it's been to get over his ex.
"It just looked like it was some big soap opera going on — it was like, a fun show," Kim says in the video, referring to the time Scott was appearing all over Cannes with Bella Thorne.
"I didn’t see the show, because I was living it," said Disick. "But look at it [from] my perspective: [Kourtney] was on vacation with one man, a whole trip. That looks like a happier scenario than me, jumping around trying to find happiness and these girls are not fulfilling that. I’m just not happy with anybody."
That's something important for Scott to acknowledge, since it humanizes some of his more questionable actions.
"Honestly, I think it’s beyond the girls at this point," said Kim. "I think if you found someone that you were happy with, I think Kourtney would be happy for you. But she sees you out and really drinking and really going through it. Like, she just had concern."
But Scott's worry isn't even about dating. It's about his family, and it's actually pretty understandable.
"Like, if Kourtney met someone, fell in love and got married and then everyone’s like, ‘Eh, we have a new Scott — we don’t really need to be close with him anymore. Even though I get it — we have kids [together]. But it’s a scary thing for me," he explained. "It’s tough. I mean, I don’t live the cleanest-looking life. I’m a guy. I’m a little younger. Maybe the way I’m getting over her is a drop different, and it’s hard. I don’t really know what to do. If I step out of line one way, I could lose everybody in the matter of a second."
However, Kim says not to worry.
"My true advice would be let’s cross that bridge when we get to it," she said, adding that she loved him.
Watch the clip below!
