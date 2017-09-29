Story from Pop Culture

Kourtney Kardashian Just Confirmed Her Relationship On Social Media For The First Time

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.
It's been 10 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired on TV. This week, we examine how the world's most famous family has entertained us, angered us, and made an indisputable impact on our culture.
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are Snapchat official!
Bendjima appeared in Kardashian's Snapchat story from the couple's trip to Paris this week. The story features them walking around, enjoying the fall weather. (Okay, you can only see their feet, but it's still cute!) Plus, there's a clip of Bendjima peeking out from around a tree to look at Kardashian's camera, and it's almost too sweet.
Based on Kardashian's story, it looks like the two of them had a blast in France. She shared envy-inducing photos from a cute cafe, as well as a great shot of the Eiffel Tower. (Did you really go to Paris if you didn't post a social media photo of the Eiffel Tower?)
Photo: Courtesy of Snapchat/Kourtney Kardashian.
Photo: Courtesy of Snapchat/Kourtney Kardashian.
Photo: Courtesy of Snapchat/Kourtney Kardashian.
Kardashian and Bendjima were also spotted riding in a rickshaw and holding hands while walking around. The two were seen kissing at a soccer game in the city, too.

Allez Paris !! ??

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

The Snapchat video might be the first time Bendjima has appeared on Kardashian's social media accounts, but they've been spotted together plenty of times in the past. In August, the couple visited Egypt together, along with Kardashian's friend Simon Huck. Huck shared a photo of the couple riding a camel together. "RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARC," he captioned the post.

RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARC

A post shared by Simon Huck (@simonhuck) on

Plus, in the trailer for the upcoming Keeping Up with the Kardashians season, Kourtney confirms to Khloé that she has a boyfriend, though she doesn't name Bendjima specifically. It looks like these two aren't afraid to take their relationship public — maybe we'll even see him pop up on the reality show.
