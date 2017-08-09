Kourtney Kardashian Is Living It Up In Egypt With Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian is making the most out of the last full month of summer by vacationing in Egypt with 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima, Us Weekly reports.
The two were reportedly accompanied by friends — including Kardashian's long-time pal Simon Huck, who wrote that he was "bringing this crazy ass [Kardashian] somewhere she doesn't know" in an Instagram post — on their latest excursion.
In one of the fun posts, Kourtney & Co. are riding camels through Cairo while checking out the magnificent pyramids. The reality TV star and her new beau fearlessly take the lead (well, with a highly trained guide shepherding them along, that is).
"RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARC," Huck captioned the picture.
Kardashian shared some moments of her own in her Instagram story, including gorgeous videos of the ocean, a yummy Egyptian dish, and she and her crew kicking back while enjoying a hookah.
Before she flew off to the North African country, the 38-year-old took an adorable picture in her travel garb and gave us major fashion envy. Dressed in a shimmery olive green two-piece set, Kardashian proved that just because you're traveling around the world on a late flight doesn't mean you can't look like a million bucks.
Speaking of money, what made her outfit even better was the fact that it was from H&M. Stars, they're just like us — except for the fact that they can jet off to Egypt on a moment's notice.
This isn't Kardashian's first vacation with Bendjima, either. Earlier this year, the two were spotted canoodling in Cannes while Kourt's ex and father of her three children, Scott Disick, was busy churning the rumor mill about his relationship with Bella Thorne.
In case you forgot what Bendjima looks like, here's a quick reminder:
