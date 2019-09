Reading headlines about the ups and downs of Kourtney and Scott’s relationship against the backdrop of their life as wealthy celebrities can make it difficult to empathize with Kourtney. She can go anywhere she wants. She already reportedly has a new boo, Younes Bendjima , and still has millions of adoring fans. But in this same episode, Scott is threatening “anyone who comes in between” him and Kourtney with violence while traipsing around the same city with a slew of different women . There is no amount of money or fame that makes this behavior any less harmful and problematic. That Kourtney’s relationship with Scott has been so toxic that she can’t even name the healthy and joyous things she deserves in a relationship is truly heartbreaking.