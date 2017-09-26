In The Face Of Healthcare Apocalypse, The Men Of Planned Parenthood Speak Out

“I have to turn the screen toward [the patients] and point out internal and external organs and describe the fetus, regardless of what they want,” says Dr. Spurrell. “It’s awful. I have had patients who are crying, who are upset, who do not want to see the screen, and I still have to turn the screen toward them while they look away, look at the door, look at the wall. And I have to say what I have to say, because it’s the law, and without doing that, they couldn’t have the procedure. So it’s torture. It’s torture for them. It’s torture for me… The first time I did it, I was in shock. I couldn’t believe I was doing this.”