Kourtney Kardashian & Her Mysterious Boyfriend Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut

Kourtney Kardashian and her first official non-Disick boyfriend have made their red carpet debut! As People reports, Kardashian brought her beau to the launch of her clothing collab with PrettyLittleThing.
"As soon as Younes showed up, the two kept close and stayed next to each other,” a source told People about the couple at the event. “They were whispering in each other’s ears, taking photos, and at one point, she adorably draped her leg over his.”
This marks an important step for Kardashian and Bendjima. Bendjima has been television-confirmed — Kardashian told her sisters on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she was dating someone, although she didn't say who. In a promo for the show, though, Khloé Kardashian says, "Hey, Younes!" So, cat's out of the bag there.
Younes has also passed the Snapchat threshold. Bendjima appeared on her Snapchat story in September when Kardashian went to Egypt with Bendjima. This is an early milestone in terms of digital intimacy; it's pretty easy to appear on someone's Instagram or Snapchat story. Those things disappear in a day!
The two have also been photographed together on the street, and they sat next to one another at fashion shows during New York Fashion Week. None of this, however, has the magnitude of a dual appearance at an event. There is even a photo of the two together at the event, although the photo is on the Splash News database (you'll have to click through to People to see it).
Kourtney is one of the more tight-lipped Kardashians, so we won't be surprised if she doesn't debut Bendjima as her official boyfriend for another couple of months. One thing we do know for sure, though: She's not pregnant. Kardashian clamped down on rumors of a Kardashian pregnancy pact earlier this week when she tweeted a gentle correction.
"I see online that I said I was pregnant in an interview, but that was completely taken out of context." she wrote on Twitter. "The interviewer asked me 'What’s a crazy rumor that you’ve heard about yourself?' and my answer was...'I’ve heard that I am pregnant."
Interestingly, she's yet to clamp down on rumors of her dating Benjima. That's because the info is most definitely accurate. And, she's just being, you know, a human, taking her time with a new relationship.
