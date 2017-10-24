For the past month, the rumors about the Kardashians fueled a fun "pregnancy pact" conspiracy — Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian were all allegedly pregnant, which mean that Kourtney Kardashian was also under suspicion. But let her clear it up for you: Kourtney Kardashian is not pregnant. The eldest Kardashian (and the most experienced with pregnancy) shot the pregnancy theory down as a "crazy rumor."
"The interviewer asked me 'What’s a crazy rumor that you’ve heard about yourself?' and my answer was...'I’ve heard that I am pregnant,'" Kardashian tweeted. She added that this quote was taken out of context and then used to imply that she is pregnant.
I see online that I said I was pregnant in an interview, but that was completely taken out of context.— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) October 24, 2017
The interviewer asked me “What’s a crazy rumor that you’ve heard about yourself?” and my answer was...”I’ve heard that I am pregnant.”— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) October 24, 2017
The Kardashians have been pretty vocal about the fact that they do not like this rumor. In September, TMZ reported that Kylie Jenner was pregnant and due in February. Days later, it was reported that Khloé Kardashian was also with child. And before all that, there were reports that Kim Kardashian West had hired a surrogate for a third child with Kanye West. Kardashian has since confirmed the surrogacy rumor. But Kylie and Khloé and, most importantly, Kris Jenner, do not want to talk about (maybe) babies number two and three.
"I just woke up this morning," Kris Jenner told The Cut at New York Fashion Week after rumors about Kylie abounded. "[Kylie's] not confirmed anything. I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening."
Before her own surrogacy news was confirmed on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian tweeted, "Let me just say this...People who supposedly work with us 'confirming' details they know nothing about! Especially when we haven't even communicated with them SMH."
Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner is happily hawking her beauty products and Khloé Kardashian is taking on San Francisco. Fans are taking note of everything they do, looking for clues. (Two important clues: Jenner listened to the song "Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby" by Cigarettes and Sex on Snapchat and Kardashian allowed her sisters to cover her belly strategically in a recent Instagram.)
So, until we get confirmation of any type of pregnancy at all, then we're all Kim Kardashian's grandma, who texts Kim every month to ask if she's pregnant.
