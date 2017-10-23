And, in typical Kardashian fashion, the sisters are keeping fans on the hook with a carefully staged Instagram of Kim and Kourtney posing in front of Khloé. Not only are Kim and Kourtney using their bodies to cover Khloé's lower body, they're both wearing body-con outfits with blazers over their shoulders. Compare that to Khloé's long pants, long top, and nearly ankle length coat. Hiding something Khloé?