After the (still unconfirmed by the family) news broke that Khloé Kardashian was keeping up with her sister Kylie Jenner in the pregnancy department (also unconfirmed), fans freaked out at the thought of three sisters pregnant at the same time. Meanwhile, Kim's third pregnancy, via a surrogate, with husband Kanye West, is confirmed.
And, in typical Kardashian fashion, the sisters are keeping fans on the hook with a carefully staged Instagram of Kim and Kourtney posing in front of Khloé. Not only are Kim and Kourtney using their bodies to cover Khloé's lower body, they're both wearing body-con outfits with blazers over their shoulders. Compare that to Khloé's long pants, long top, and nearly ankle length coat. Hiding something Khloé?
Fans seem to think so.
Here's a sampling of the near unanimous fans comments about Khloé's hidden midsection. There seems to be little doubt in anyone's mind that the sisters were helping her hide a pregnancy.
"Funny how they are blocking Khloe’s stomach"
"Khloe is usually front and center with her sisters and now she's hiding in the back lol."
"Covering khloes baby bump !!!!"
"Hiding her bump"
"She definitely is pregnant"
"Khloe must be pregnant. Why she hiding behind Kim, and Kourtney?"
"Sisters, y'all trippin hiding khloe baby bump"
"Khloe covering her belly lol"
The truth is, no one knows. Kardashian Grandma Mary Jo “M.J.” Campbell has gone on the record on Kim's app that she has no idea who is pregnant at any time, saying "I have to text you every month to ask if you're pregnant."
Khloé dropped a little hint in her first public appearance after the news broke, saying "My weight fluctuates all the time and I love that at any size I feel comfortable. When I was bigger and wore bigger clothes I looked even bigger. I love embracing my curves no matter what size I am."
Was she indicating that her weight is about to fluctuate again because she's growing a human?
Or, are the sisters taking a page out of the Kylie Jenner handbook for trolling your fans? We will continue reporting on these questions until we have official confirmation, okay?
