While attending events at New York Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian pointed out that, despite multiple reports about it, she hasn't confirmed anything about her rumored third pregnancy.
"I've definitely seen a lot of things, we've never confirmed anything," she told E!'s Catt Sadler at an event at the Plaza Hotel.
In early September, outlets reported that Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, were officially expecting their third child via a surrogate. Kardashian, 36, had previously expressed interest in having another child and even explored the option of surrogacy on Keeping up With The Kardashians.
However, reports of the surrogacy came from anonymous sources — West herself never spoke about the pregnancy.
"I think when we're ready to talk about it, we will," Kardashian continued. She added that there are "so many details out there" that she's never even heard.
The conclusion of this media circus is that Kim Kardashian West will speak on the subject when she's good and ready. The Kardashians make their living by publicizing their own lives. So, it's inevitable that she'll speak on the matter — when she wants to. (The Keeping Up With The Kardashians anniversary special airs this weekend, which might be an opportune time for Kardashian to address it.)
With her statement, the reality star highlights an important point: Celebrity pregnancies are a subject of fascination for fans, but should be treated with caution. As we've pointed out before, using a surrogate is already a high-risk option, and if Kardashian chose to do so, her surrogate will soon be under intense scrutiny. If there's a surrogate involved, we hope that the media circus keeps her identity and location a secret. High profile celebrities like Kim Kardashian are already vulnerable to attacks from fans or criminals — like the tragic incident that occurred last September in Paris — and her surrogate should be able to avoid those types of danger.
