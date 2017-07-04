Air Force One is known by all and yet, an enigma to many. As the official plane of the President of the United States, it is charged with transporting the people in our nation's highest offices. What happens aboard it? Very few people are able to experience the answer to that question. Luckily, one of them decided to share an inside peek at what really goes on behind the closed doors of the presidential plane. Maybe we were basing our assumptions of how it would be off of the late '90s, political thriller starring Harrison Ford, but we were not expecting this.
White House Associated Press reporter Jon Lemire discovered something rather unusual on Air Force One, which he decided to share in a tweet. The TVs on the plane are programmed to automatically record Property Brothers. Yes, that is right. The HGTV darlings, the Scott twins, appear to be prime programming for Air Force One. Not merely a one-off recording, but preprogrammed.
FYI: the TVs on Air Force One are programmed to record "Property Brothers" pic.twitter.com/bM6MRF1XgQ— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 22, 2017
Nothing more was shared about this fleeting moment of coincidental revelation, but our curiosity is piqued, and we want to know more. What else makes the cut on the Air Force One DVR?
We'd like to think that the Scott twins would have some great ideas for renovating the aircraft. Something to make it feel inviting and homey, perfect for breaking out the snacks for an evening of catching up on their show.
The real question here is, who set the popular HGTV show to automatically record? Was it a member of the press? Perhaps it was a White House staffer hoping to catch up on their guilty pleasure show. Or maybe, just maybe, it is for Donald Trump himself. He is a long-time real estate developer. We may never know.
