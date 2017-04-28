This Super-Fancy Jet Will Make You Feel Like You're At A Gatsby Party

If Jay Gatsby lived in 2017 and had a private jet, it would in all likelihood look like The Manhattan. This new party plane, offered by Embraer Executive Jets for a cool $80 million, is inspired by Manhattan's Art Deco history. Elements like a metallic mural that resembles the iconic Art Deco mural in the Empire State building, deep-mahogany wood panels, brass and gold trim, and vintage sconces give it that just-stepped-into-the-1920s feel.
Travel + Leisure reports that the jet was created by the company's vice president of interior design, Jay Beever, and experiential designer Eddie Sotto, a former Disney Imagineer. Beever was inspired by the Art Deco design of the SS Normandie French ocean liner.
"The Manhattan is a platform for us to be able to tell about the possibilities in design and the degree of personalization we can get in our aircrafts," Daniel R. Bachmann, who is in corporate communications for Embraer, told Travel + Leisure.
Our favorite feature? The Cloud Club, a luxury lounge with decor that is inspired by the Chrysler building. You're also going to want to check out the panoramic city loft window inspired by the work of French minimalist designer Jean-Michel Frank.
See photos of the party plane, ahead.