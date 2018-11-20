30 Pastel Sweaters To Liven Up Your Winter Wardrobe

From chunky pullovers in lavender and soft yellow to cropped cardigans in highlighter orange and bubblegum pink, the sweater market is chock full of pastel-colored knits for you to try out. Unlike those boring black and gray basics, these brighter alternatives can be thrown on with little to no effort and still make for a damn good cold-weather 'fit. So before you settle for yet another navy crewneck (*yawn*), take a peak at the 20 pastel-colored knits in the mix ahead.