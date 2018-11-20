30 Pastel Sweaters To Liven Up Your Winter Wardrobe

Black sweaters, white sweaters, tan sweaters, gray sweaters — no sweater collection is complete without at least one of each. But after checking the essentials off your list, there's always room for a few pieces that aren't quite so classic. That's where pastel sweaters come in. More and more, brands from Isabel Marant to Nanushka are opting against traditional, muted shades, and instead designing knits with more color in mind. So while no one can deny a black turtleneck on a dreary winter day, this sweater season, we're looking to liven things up.
From chunky pullovers in lavender and soft yellow to cropped cardigans in highlighter orange and bubblegum pink, the sweater market is chock full of pastel-colored knits for you to try out. Unlike those boring black and gray basics, these brighter alternatives can be thrown on with little to no effort and still make for a damn good cold-weather 'fit. So before you settle for yet another navy crewneck (*yawn*), take a peak at the 20 pastel-colored knits in the mix ahead.
