There are few things cozier than being swaddled in a oversized sweater, unfazed, while the cool air passes you by. It's the closest thing to hygge we can get when confronted with venturing out into the real world. That's why, for all the tailored sweaters and tight turtlenecks on the market, we still turn towards ones that swallow us whole. Who wants cinched cuffs when your hands can be curled up in some too-long sleeves?
Oversized turtleneck sweaters are the unsung hero of fall and winter. Their full-body encompassing state reminds us of all things safe and warm: drinking hot chocolate in a café while the autumn breeze kicks around colored leaves, sinking into said sweater on a couch while binging your favorite TV show as the snow softly piles up outside, being tucked in like a child before bed. Suffice it to say, we love a good oversized turtleneck almost as much as we love our pumpkin spiced everything come this time of the year.
And if all of this poetic rambling about our favorite fall style isn't enough to persuade you, perhaps the 16 sweaters ahead will.
