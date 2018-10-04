Oversized turtleneck sweaters are the unsung hero of fall and winter. Their full-body encompassing state reminds us of all things safe and warm: drinking hot chocolate in a café while the autumn breeze kicks around colored leaves, sinking into said sweater on a couch while binging your favorite TV show as the snow softly piles up outside, being tucked in like a child before bed. Suffice it to say, we love a good oversized turtleneck almost as much as we love our pumpkin spiced everything come this time of the year.