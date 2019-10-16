There are few things cosier than being swaddled in an oversized jumper, unfazed, while the cool air passes you by. It's the cosiest we can get when confronted with venturing out into the real world. That's why, for all the tailored knits and tight turtlenecks on the market, we still turn towards ones that swallow us whole. Who wants cinched cuffs when your hands can be curled up in some too-long sleeves?