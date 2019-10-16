There are few things cosier than being swaddled in an oversized jumper, unfazed, while the cool air passes you by. It's the cosiest we can get when confronted with venturing out into the real world. That's why, for all the tailored knits and tight turtlenecks on the market, we still turn towards ones that swallow us whole. Who wants cinched cuffs when your hands can be curled up in some too-long sleeves?
Oversized jumpers are the unsung hero of autumn and winter. Their full-body encompassing state reminds us of all things safe and warm: drinking hot chocolate in a café while the autumn breeze kicks around coloured leaves, sinking into said sweater on a couch while binging your favourite TV show as the snow softly piles up outside, being tucked in like a child before bed. Suffice it to say, we love a good oversized knit almost as much as we love our pumpkin-spiced everything come this time of the year.
And if all of this poetic rambling about our favourite autumn style isn't enough to persuade you, perhaps the 10 jumpers ahead will.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.