31 Looks To Try In October

Fashion Month is officially over, with Virginie Viard presenting her third collection for Chanel this morning to finish off the week. But while Paris Fashion Week-goers take a sigh of relief that their
week month of fashion-induced chaos is finally kaput, we're only just beginning. Fashion Month is an endless source of inspiration, with a ton of street style ensembles and runway looks to steal ideas from.
After stalking every street style slideshow on Google, we can definitively call out a few trends that are sure to pop up on feeds this autumn. Think: corsets layered over knits, colour-blocked jeans, oversized coats, and lug boots. But those only scratch the surface. We're also expecting leather — whether it be Bermuda shorts or quilted coats — to continue its reign, knee-highs to make an appearance, and kilt-like skirts to come out in full force, just in time for BTS season.
Don't expect for post-Fashion Month dressing to be easy, but with a little help from your
friends followers, anyone can put together a look deserving of a street style pap shot. Ahead, find all the inspo you need in the form of 31 ready-to-copy looks.