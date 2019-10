There was an influx of back-to-school references on the catwalk. British designer J.W. Anderson confirmed class is in session with delicately pleated midi skirts, and Peter Pan collar shirts were in abundance, with satin iterations at Alexa Chung and busy prints at Victoria Beckham . And we couldn't scroll five minutes without glimpsing a pair of Burberry's thick-soled Mary Janes – enough to make us seriously reminisce about our schooldays.