We may no longer be students but our fondness for a uniform says otherwise. After a summer dedicated to mini bags, barely there sandals and cycling shorts, the thrill of nostalgic '90s dressing has been usurped by more tailored, smart staples. We're all dressed as though we're ready to learn.
There was an influx of back-to-school references on the catwalk. British designer J.W. Anderson confirmed class is in session with delicately pleated midi skirts, and Peter Pan collar shirts were in abundance, with satin iterations at Alexa Chung and busy prints at Victoria Beckham. And we couldn't scroll five minutes without glimpsing a pair of Burberry's thick-soled Mary Janes – enough to make us seriously reminisce about our schooldays.
We're embracing whimsical, childlike dressing throughout autumn, one frilly sock, oversized blazer and obnoxious backpack at a time. Scroll through for 26 pieces we're adding to our wardrobes to get us started.