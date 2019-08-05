A bag we can comfortably rest our head on after having one too many the night before is pretty much all we're looking for in a plus-one this season. We're still very much enjoying the (turbulent) weather and transferring our love for puffer coats to a wave of padded, cloudlike bags.
What's all the excitement about? Well, we've finally fallen in love with a silhouette that can hold all our important life bits without being so big we can fit inside it. For the most part they're easy to style; if subtlety is what you're going for, then an ecru tote paired with a denim raw-hem mini skirt and Havaianas is a total beach bum vibe. If you believe the more colour the better, a neon puffy clutch with a Hawaiian print shirt and wide-leg beige trousers will suffice.
Like most trends we watched our favourite new shape glide onto the catwalk first. Case in point: Maison Margiela's SS18 show, which paired slouchy, puffy bags with what can only be described as swim caps, Western boots and deconstructed trench coats. More recently, Prada unveiled nylon padded bags that we couldn't add to our baskets any faster, while NYC brand Kara has been hitting us with multiple variations for seasons (their reflective tote was an IG fave).
From floral encased prints to fire engine red hues, click through to see our favourite tributes to the trend this summer.